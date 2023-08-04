Inflation further eases to 4.7 percent in July

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Inflation further eased for a sixth consecutive month in July, the state statistics bureau said Friday.

This was also within the 4.1 to 4.9 percent forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

However, it was still above the 2 to 4 percent target range of economic managers.

National Statistician and Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said the main contributors to slowing down inflation were slower increases in the prices of housing, electricity, gas and other fuels.

Food price hikes also slowed down at 6.3 percent in July 2023 from 6.7 percent in the previous month, the PSA said.

“The third main source of deceleration was transport, recording a faster annual decrease of -4.7 percent during the month from -3.1 percent in June 2023.”

The average inflation rate from January to July 2023 stood at 6.8 percent.

In June, economic managers revised their inflation forecast for 2023 to between 5 and 6 percent, which was lower than the 5 to 7 percent assumption they gave in April.

Inflation has been easing since hitting a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January.

Mapa said core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, also slowed to to 6.7 percent in July from 7.4 percent in June.

“This brings the average core inflation from January to July 2023 to 7.6 percent’” the PSA said.

In July 2022, core inflation was observed at 3.9 percent, it added.

More details to follow.