Inflation further eases to 5.4 percent in June

MANILA (UPDATE) - Inflation further eased in June, the state statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent last month, which was slower than the 6.1 percent inflation rate reported in May, the Philippine Statistics Bureau said.

This was within the 5.3 to 6.1 percent forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

"This is the fifth consecutive month of deceleration in the headline inflation and the lowest in the past 13 months," the PSA said.

It was also slower than the 6.1 percent inflation rate recorded in June last year.

Philippine Statistics Authority

However, it was still above the 2 to 4 percent target range of economic managers.

Last month, economic managers revised their inflation forecast for 2023 to between 5 and 6 percent, which was lower than the 5 to 7 percent assumption they gave in April.

According to the PSA, the average inflation rate for the first six months stood at 7.2 percent.

Inflation has been easing since hitting a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January.

The PSA said this was primarily due to the slower annual increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.7 percent in June from 7.4 percent in May.

Transport costs also fell faster at -3.1 percent during the month from -0.5 percent in May 2023.

"Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels was the third main source of deceleration of the headline inflation in June 2023 with 5.6 percent annual growth rate from 6.5 percent in May 2023," the agency added.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs that tend to rise or fall sharply, also slowed to 7.4 percent in June 2023 from 7.7 percent in May 2023.

Easing inflation has allowed the BSP to pause rate hikes during its last policy-setting meeting.