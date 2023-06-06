Inflation eases for 4th straight month to 6.1 percent in May

MANILA (UPDATE) — Inflation in May slowed for the fourth straight month as fuel prices, transport costs and prices of select food products eased, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 6.1 percent, which was slower than the 6.6 percent rate in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

May's inflation is within the 5.8 to 6.6 percent estimate of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Gasoline prices were down an average of 18.5 percent year on year in May compared to 11 percent in April. Diesel prices registered an even bigger average decline at 27.6 percent in May, from a decline of 20 percent in April.

Transport costs fell 0.5 percent in May, after rising 2.6 percent in April, the PSA said.

The decline in transport costs was responsible for more than half of the decline in last month's inflation rate.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a lower inflation rate of 7.4 percent for the month, from 7.9 percent in April, the PSA said.

Core inflation, which excludes select food and energy items, in May also eased to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in April, data showed.

However, May's inflation rate remains above the government target of 2 to 4 percent. Average inflation from January to May stood at 7.5 percent.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said inflation could decelerate to within target the 2 to 4 percent target rate late this year.

The Monetary Board kept the benchmark interest rate at 6.25 percent in May partly due to the downward inflation trend.