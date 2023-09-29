Home  >  Business

September inflation may settle between 5.3 to 6.1 percent: BSP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2023 03:18 PM

MANILA -- Inflation may settle within the 5.3 to 6.1 percent range in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Friday.

Higher prices of fuel, electricity, and key agricultural commodities may have driven prices prices upward, according to the BSP.

The peso's depreciation may have also contributed to the high prices of goods, the BSP said.

Meanwhile, lower rice and meat prices could contribute to downward price pressures for the month. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. imposed a price ceiling of P41 for regular milled rice and P45 for well-milled rice.

After slowing down for six months, inflation quickened in August to 5.3 percent following increases in fuel and food prices, particularly rice.

