SMC delays opening of Skyway Extension to end-March; offers free toll for Skyway 3 'for as long as it can'

A photo of the Skyway Extension project's northbound section that is under construction as of October last year. Handout

MANILA - San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said Wednesday it will open the northbound section of its Skyway Extension project by Mar. 30 -- a delay from the earlier promise to deliver by December.

The southbound section -- from Sucat to Susana Heights -- will be completed by June, SMC President Ramon Ang said.

The P10-billion project will extend Skyway from Susana Heights on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) to Sucat and provide access to the elevated section of the Skyway.

"Yun pong dinugtong natin is from Sucat to Susana Heights -- yung problema ng lugar na yan lagi is northbound or southbound, nagkakatraffic sa exit ng Sucat at Bicutan. With this extension, maba-bypass na natin yung problema ng Bicutan at Sucat," Ang said.

(We extended from Sucat to Susana Heights because northbound or southbound, there is heavy traffic on exits of Sucat and Bicutan. With this extension, we can bypass the problems in Bicutan and Sucat.)

He also hoped to also extend the project to Bicutan to ease the heavy traffic in the area.

The Skyway Extension project met a mishap in November when a steel girder collapsed and hit passing vehicles.

Skyway 3 for free indefinitely

Meanwhile, the SMC chief said they will keep the free toll for Skyway Stage 3 for as long as they can, but raised concerns regarding its debtors.

"Hanga’t kaya namin, libre. Kaya lang alam niyo, inutang lang din namin ang pagpapatayo nyan. So siyempre kinakatok na kami ng bangko na nagpautang niyan, na kailan ba kayo mag-uumpisa maningil para makabayad kayo?" Ang said.

(For as long as we can, it's free. But we also borrowed the funds used to build it. So banks are already asking when we can start collecting toll so we can pay them.)

"Hangga't pwede po, gagawin po nating libre (For as long as we can, we will keep it free of charge)," he added.

The 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 connects the NLEX and SLEX, and has cut travel time in the metro to only 30 minutes from hours previously.

