San Miguel says northbound section of Skyway Extension project 'on track' for December completion

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Wednesday the northbound section of its Skyway Extension project is "on-schedule" for completion by year-end despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The P10-billion project, now 70 percent complete, will extend the Skyway from Susana Heights on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) to Sucat and provide access to the elevated section of the Skyway, SMC said in a statement.

It could cut travel time from SLEX to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to 30 minutes from 3 hours, SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said.

“We are on track to deliver the northbound section of the Skyway Extension project by December, and with this, motorists from the south can easily access Makati, Manila, San Juan, Quezon City, and the North Luzon Expressway,” Ang said.

Photos show various portions of the Skyway Extension project's northbound section, near the Alabang Viaduct in Muntinlupa. San Miguel Corporation president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said that the northbound section is set for completion by December. Handout

Ang said it would decongest traffic along SLEX heading to Alabang and the Alabang viaduct as well as in Muntinlupa and along the Alabang-Zapote road. It would expand capacity by adding 3 northbound lanes and 2 southbound lanes, SMC said.

Originally set for full completion by end of this year, the project, like all other major infrastructure projects, has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engineers and contractors "have come through" despite work stoppage when the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in March, Ang said.

"They work double-time, so we can deliver the northbound section as scheduled, by December. The southbound section will follow in July next year,” he said.