TIMELINE: Skyway Stage 3, the highway that links north to south metro

Photos of Skyway 3 linking NLEX and SLEX. Handout, San Miguel Corp.

MANILA – The Skyway Stage 3, which connects the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway, would be fully operational beginning Friday, January 15, according to San Miguel Corporation (SMC), the company that funded the infrastructure project.

The project is envisioned to decongest major Metro Manila thoroughfares and ease hellish traffic on EDSA, while creating new transport routes.

Here are some facts about the ambitious infrastructure project:

• Citra Central Expressway Corporation, a subsidiary of SMC, won the bid to build Skyway Stage 3

• The cost of the project is pegged at P44.86 billion, based on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) website

• The infrastructure project broke ground in January 2014, under the administration of then-President Benigno Aquino III, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

• The initial plan was a 14.82-km, six-lane elevated expressway that will extend the existing elevated skyway from Buendia to Balintawak and will link the SLEX to NLEX.

• The modified version, however, saw the project stretch to over about 18.83 kilometers

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

• In February 2020, a portion of the Skyway Stage 3 in Pandacan, Manila collapsed under the heat of a massive fire that struck at a nearby warehouse, forcing SMC to delay its opening.

• The SMC completed its construction over 2 weeks before its October 31, 2020 deadline

• The toll road has 8 entry points, among them in Buendia, Makati; Nagtahan; Ramon Magsaysay; Quezon Avenue; Balintawak; and NLEX

• SMC said Skyway Stage 3 is expected to cut travel time between SLEX and NLEX to just 20 minutes from 3 hours at present, by bypassing Metro Manila's main roads like EDSA and C5.

• Motorists may use Skyway Stage 3 for free until January 29, 2021, SMC said.

• SMC will maintain Skyway Stage 3 for 30 years, according to the PPP website.