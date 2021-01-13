Skyway 3 to fully open Jan. 15 says San Miguel Corp

A completed portion of the Skyway Stage 3 is shown in this grab from a promotional video of the project in July 2019

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Wednesday said it will fully open Skyway 3 on Jan. 15 Friday, but will need to close it Wednesday night and the whole of Thursday for safety inspection.

In a statement, San Miguel said it will hold "official ceremonies" on the new tollway on Jan. 14, before fully opening all seven lanes of the 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway from the South Luzon Expressway in Alabang to the North Luzon Expressway the following day.

"The entire expressway will be opened to regular vehicular traffic starting 5 am of January 15," San Miguel said.

The new expressway is expected to cut travel time from SLEX to NLEX and vice-versa, to only 30 minutes.

It is also seen decongesting traffic on EDSA and many parts of Metro Manila.

The new expressway will remain toll-free until Jan. 29.

Skyway 3 had a soft opening on Dec. 29 last year.