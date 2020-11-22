SMC apologizes, extends aid to victims of Skyway girder collapse

A steel girder for a portion of the Skyway extension under construction crashed onto passing vehicles Saturday morning, leaving at least one dead and 4 others hurt. Photo courtesy of Norbertrey Dela Cerna

MANILA - San Miguel Corporation (SMC) on Sunday extended aid and apologized to the victims of a steel girder collapse at the Skyway Extension site in Muntinlupa.

SMC President and CEO Ramon Ang said the incident on Saturday, which left 1 dead and 4 others injured, would be investigated "thoroughly" and the firm and contractor EEI Corporation would implement stricter measures at the site.

“Even with a contractor handling construction, ultimately, we are responsible for the welfare of those who were affected. I would like to personally apologize to the victims and their families, as well as to our larger community in Muntinlupa,” Ang said in a statement.

“In a project of this magnitude and scale, there are many redundant safety measures in place. Unfortunately, we can’t predict every outcome, and I’m sure no one wanted this to happen."

The accident was reported to have been caused by a crane that tilted and fell on the girder, which spans the length of two posts of the northbound lane of the Skyway extension project.

Police counted at least 5 damaged vehicles: 1 taxi, a van and an AUV, and 2 motorcycles.

“Regardless, we are working with authorities to determine the root cause of this incident. We will find out where lapses occurred and do whatever is necessary to help make sure they don’t happen again," Ang said.

