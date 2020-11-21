Skyway extension steel girder collapses in Muntinlupa; 1 dead, several hurt

Photos from Norbertrey Dela Cerna

MANILA (UPDATE)— A steel girder for a portion of the Skyway extension under construction crashed onto passing vehicles Saturday morning, leaving at least one dead and 4 others hurt.

In a statement, Skyway contractor EEI Corporation said that at 8:50 a.m., "a crane that was being positioned for its next task tilted and fell" on the girder, which spans the length of two posts of the northbound lane of the Skyway extension project.

The girder fell onto passing vehicles on the East Service Road below in the area of Cupang in Muntinlupa, "killing at least one" and injuring 4 others, EEI said.

Those hit were brought to various hospitals, the company said.

Police counted at least 5 damaged vehicles: 1 taxi, a van and an AUV, and 2 motorcycles.

"We are monitoring the progress of the injured and are trying to get in touch with their next of kin for proper coordination and to extend any assistance they may need," EEI said in a statement.

"Our hearts and prayers go with the affected families. This is an unfortunate and heart-breaking accident that must not happen again. We will review immediately our safety and operating protocols as we build a strategic infrastructure for the public’s convenience," it said.



EEI said efforts are ongoing to clear the area to restore traffic flow, as the incident has caused vehicle buildup.

In a separate statement, San Miguel Corporation, concession holder of the Metro Manila Skyway, said it would pursue thorough investigation of the incident.

"We deeply regret this unfortunate accident and ensure a full and thorough investigation. Our thoughts and concern are with the victims and we will make sure they will get all the help they need. Their welfare is our priority," SMC said.

It said the accident "sets back" completion of the Skyway extension project by two months.

"From the December 2020 deadline, target completion is now February 2021," it said.