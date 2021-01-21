Skyway 3 to remain toll free for medical workers: San Miguel

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Thursday that Skyway 3 will remain free for medical frontliners even after the company starts collecting toll payments from other motorists on Feb. 2.

SMC is set to start collecting toll on Skyway 3 after Feb. 1 afer more than a month of keeping the new expressway toll free.

The company said it would also continue the "no toll fees" program for medical frontliners on all its expressways, which include:

Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR)

South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

The Skyway system

NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)

Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

The program started in March last year to support medical workers. San Miguel said it has so far waived a total of P156 million in toll fees for medical frontliners as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives.

SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said Skyway 3 recorded an average of 71,000 passing vehicles per day in the first two weeks since its soft opening.

Fully operational, Skyway 3 can easily accommodate 200,000 vehicles or half of daily Edsa traffic, he added.



