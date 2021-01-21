Skyway 3 to remain toll free for medical workers: San Miguel

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Thursday that Skyway 3 will remain free for medical frontliners even after the company starts collecting toll payments from other motorists on Feb. 2.
SMC is set to start collecting toll on Skyway 3 after Feb. 1 afer more than a month of keeping the new expressway toll free.
The company said it would also continue the "no toll fees" program for medical frontliners on all its expressways, which include:
- Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR)
- South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)
- The Skyway system
- NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)
- Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).
The program started in March last year to support medical workers. San Miguel said it has so far waived a total of P156 million in toll fees for medical frontliners as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives.
[https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/01/19/21/proposed-skyway-3-toll-may-cost-motorists-p274-end-to-end ]
SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said Skyway 3 recorded an average of 71,000 passing vehicles per day in the first two weeks since its soft opening.
Fully operational, Skyway 3 can easily accommodate 200,000 vehicles or half of daily Edsa traffic, he added.
RELATED VIDEO
Skyway Stage 3, Skyway 3, free toll, no toll fees, medical workers, medical frontliners, toll payments, COVID-19 response, coronavirus response,