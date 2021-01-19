Proposed Skyway 3 toll may cost motorists P274 end to end

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Motorists using the Skyway 3 may have to pay P274 beginning Jan. 30 to traverse the full length of the new toll road from Buendia to Balintawak, according to a petition filed by its operator at the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

Motorists exiting via Quirino Ave and Plaza Azul will need to pay P110 toll, while those exiting at Quezon Ave and Balintawak will pay P274, according to a document filed with the TRB by Raoul Eduardo Romulo, chief financial officer and treasury head of San Miguel Holdings Corp.

Proposed toll rates from San Miguel Holdings Corp petition filed with the Toll Regulatory Board. The TRB has yet to announce if it has approved these rates

San Miguel said the 18-kilometer Skyway 3 cost P66 billion to build, which was 63 percent higher than the project cost approved by the TRB in 2014, and 165 percent higher than the project cost approved in 2012.

The company said the increase in project cost was due to changes made in the toll road’s design to address right-of-way and utilities relocation issues, as well as substantial delays in the implementation of the project.

Skyway 3 had a soft opening on Dec. 29 last year, and will be free to use until Jan. 29.

The new toll road is said to reduce travel time between the country’s two main expressways to as little as 15 minutes from around 2 hours using other roads passing through Metro Manila.

The full petition for Skyway 3’s toll rates can be read here.

The TRB has yet to announce if it has approved the toll rates.