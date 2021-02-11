San Miguel opens 2 new ramps of Skyway 3

MANILA - San Miguel Corp opened two new ramps of Skyway Stage 3 on Thursday.
The two new ramps were the A. Bonifacio northbound off-ramp -- just before the Cloverleaf Mall in Balintawak -- and the E. Rodriguez southbound off-ramp on Araneta Ave., which provides access to Espana.
"With the opening of these ramps, those who are coming from Alabang, Parañaque, Las Pinas, Pasay, or Makati will no longer have to take EDSA and get stuck in several traffic chokepoints in order to get to Balintawak," SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said.
"Meanwhile, those coming from NLEX headed to Quezon City, on the other hand, can opt to take Skyway 3 to get to E. Rodriguez Ave,” he added.
Access points to be opened soon include:
NORTHBOUND
- Quirino Entry
- Nagtahan Entry
- Nagtahan Exit
- E. Rodriguez Entry
- C3 Exit
SOUTHBOUND
- C3 Entry
- C3 Exit
- A. Bonifacio Entry
- Plaza Dilao Exit
- Nagtahan Exit
The existing and operational access ramps of Skyway 3 include:
NORTHBOUND
- Buendia (Zobel) Entry
- Quezon Ave. Entry
- Quirino Ave. Exit
- Quezon Ave. Exit
- A. Bonifacio Exit
- Balintawak Exit
SOUTHBOUND
- Balintawak Entry
- Quezon Ave. Entry
- Plaza Dilao Entry
- Quezon Ave. Exit
- E. Rodriguez Exit
- Buendia (Zobel) Exit
Ang said the completion of Skyway 3 was delayed due to right-of-way concerns.
The Toll Regulatory Board has yet to announce toll rates for Skyway 3.
Skyway, Skyway Stage 3, Skyway 3, infrastructure, SMC, San Miguel Corporation, San Miguel Corp, tollway, tollroad, road