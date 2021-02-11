San Miguel opens 2 new ramps of Skyway 3

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Miguel Corp opened two new ramps of Skyway Stage 3 on Thursday.

The two new ramps were the A. Bonifacio northbound off-ramp -- just before the Cloverleaf Mall in Balintawak -- and the E. Rodriguez southbound off-ramp on Araneta Ave., which provides access to Espana.

"With the opening of these ramps, those who are coming from Alabang, Parañaque, Las Pinas, Pasay, or Makati will no longer have to take EDSA and get stuck in several traffic chokepoints in order to get to Balintawak," SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said.

"Meanwhile, those coming from NLEX headed to Quezon City, on the other hand, can opt to take Skyway 3 to get to E. Rodriguez Ave,” he added.

Access points to be opened soon include:

NORTHBOUND

Quirino Entry

Nagtahan Entry

Nagtahan Exit

E. Rodriguez Entry

C3 Exit

SOUTHBOUND

C3 Entry

C3 Exit

A. Bonifacio Entry

Plaza Dilao Exit

Nagtahan Exit

The existing and operational access ramps of Skyway 3 include:

NORTHBOUND

Buendia (Zobel) Entry

Quezon Ave. Entry

Quirino Ave. Exit

Quezon Ave. Exit

A. Bonifacio Exit

Balintawak Exit

SOUTHBOUND

Balintawak Entry

Quezon Ave. Entry

Plaza Dilao Entry

Quezon Ave. Exit

E. Rodriguez Exit

Buendia (Zobel) Exit



Ang said the completion of Skyway 3 was delayed due to right-of-way concerns.

The Toll Regulatory Board has yet to announce toll rates for Skyway 3.