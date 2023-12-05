Earthquake victims in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur spend the night at an evacuation center in Barangay Bitoon in tents or even without any covering over their heads. Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

HINATUAN, Surigao del Sur -- The strong aftershock that jolted the town of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Monday afternoon was another dreaded signal for residents: no one will sleep soundly tonight.

By instinct, 63-year old Evangeline Asero began packing their bags to leave their community in Barangay Lakasan yet again, and sought safer ground in an evacuation center in Barangay Bitoon. Asero brought with her 17 members of her family, including her 93-year old father who can barely walk due to his age.

Thankfully for Asero and her family, their long walk was cut short by the kindness of random strangers who gave them a ride in an already cramped tricycle.

At the evacuation center, what was once an empty lot is now filled with residents from different barangays who share one thing in common – their homes are now either partially or completely destroyed.

While many who have already secured their tents are preparing to retire for the night on plywood beds, Evangeline and her family, as newcomers, have to wait for theirs to be assembled.

"Mahirap talaga sir. Mula nung magka-lindol, ayun umpisa na yung ganitong takbo, uwi takbo," she said.

While staring at her father, who was laying down on a slightly soaked plywood covered in linen and clearly taking advantage of the calm, Asero verbalized what she has been feeling the past couple of days.

"Napapagod na ako, sir. Naawa din ako sa ama ko kasi pati siya pagod na raw yung mga paa niya sa paglalakad."

Taking the role as the head of the family, Asero knows that she has to endure, no matter how hard, to keep her family in high spirits.

-- FIGHTING BACK FEAR --

Many others like her are also fighting back the fear to protect their children and prevent them from feeling the same thing.

Jennica Asedilla, another evacuee just a couple of meters away, completely lost their home to the earthquake. Her four children were sitting beside her. In the dark her hands were tightly wrapped around the waist of her youngest child who was munching on a pack of crackers given by another evacuee.

"Ngayon wala kaming masaingan. Hindi ko alam kung saan kami magsasaing. Hirap na rin kami kasi ilang araw na kaming palipat-lipat, wala na kaming masaing," said Asedilla.

Asero and Asedilla belong to just two of the over 100 families that will be spending their night at a warm and damp -- but safe -- evacuation center for the night and possibly for the days to come.

The municipal social welfare officer said they are doing all they can to provide for the needs of the evacuees, especially those who have completely lost their homes.

In a not-so-distant warehouse, food boxes have been pre-positioned and ready for distribution. While they admit that the movement of residents to-and-fro between their homes and evacuation center will be difficult to address, because of the unpredictability of aftershocks, they committed to providing all they can for quake victims.

-- MOST VULNERABLE --

Milly Vios, Hinatuan's administrator, said residents in evacuation centers live in areas that are most vulnerable to liquefaction.

"Meron talagang mga place that are supposedly no-build zone. After the impact of the earthquake, I told the mayor that it's high time to move some of the residents. Those houses built on the danger zone kelangan talaga silang i-relocate," she said.

But she reminds residents to remain calm during emergencies to avoid unnecessary panic and the possibility of incurring further damage and casualties.

"Kailangan nila maintindihan na not all the time that there will be shaking, kailangan nila mag-evacuate. Ang time na dapat mag-evacuate is kung delikado ang bahay niyo and if there's threat of tsunami," she added.

The local government's management committee has convened to discuss proposals for "scientific and effective mechanisms to ensure that disaster warnings and evacuation" will be more orderly to avoid congestion, panic and possibly more injuries.

Hinatuan was placed under a state of calamity following Saturday's earthquake, according to mayor Shem Garay.

Latest data from the local government show that the number of totally damaged houses has risen to 145, while almost 900 sustained partial damage.

Assessments have pegged the cost of damage to more than P103 million.

Both Asero and Asedilla have no idea when the aftershocks will cease or when they can return or rebuild their homes. They admit living in uncertainty triggers anxiety, even pain.

But they said they are willing to endure it, coupled with the elements and at times, hunger, in exchange for a longer lease on life.

