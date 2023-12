How to be ready for quakes whenever they strike

A handout photo made available by the Butuan city Public Information Office (BPIO) shows rescuers gathering patients outside a hospital after an earthquake in Butuan city, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2023. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Hinatuan, in Mindanao island which caused a tsunami alert sending villagers to higher ground. Phivolcs lifted the tsunami alert after a few hours, but expected damage and aftershocks following the earthquake. EPA-EFE/Butuan PIO

MANILA — Disasters, like earthquakes, can happen any time of the day - and nighttime is no exception.

Dr. Ted Esguerra, disaster and crisis response and management expert, said the time of the day when earthquakes hit is among the considerations on whether or not to evacuate.

"Pwede natin siyang magawan ng paraan. Kung bawat pamilya ay handa, ready sila kasi na-identify natin iyong hazard. Kunwari ako ay nakatira malapit sa dalampasigan, dapat meron akong tatlong kaalaman: una, alam ko kung saan ako mag-evacuate, malaking problema iyon," he said.

"Pangalawa, alam ko kung kailan ako mag-evacuate. May tinatawag na commit than omit. Iko-commit mo — kasi wala tayong sensor, sirena, or alarm — magco-commit lang tayo. Or mano-mano, iyong tinatawag na public address ng LGU, sitio, or barangay," he explained.

"Pangatlo, ilan ang i-evacuate ko... Kung gabi tayo mag-evacuate, alam natin anong ruta, meron tayong mga bagay-bagay na bibitbitin."

Esguerra said "go bags" should be ready for every member of the family, including pets, which would include their food and vaccination card, among others.

"Iyong tinatawag natin na 'go bag', or 'go balde'--kung balde man iyong gusto niyong bitbitin, although hindi ako advocate ng balde kasi hahawakan ng isang kamay ko, mawawala iyong balance ko... Iyong iba naman, 'go sako', sa sako mismo... depende kung anong comfortable ka," he added.

Ideally, these bags should be present at home, in the workplace, and inside the car.

The expert enumerated the following "lucky 9" contents of a go bag.

COVID PPE and Sanitation kit (surgical masks, alcohol)

Bottled water with duct tape wrapped around the bottle

Signaling/communication kit (whistle, headlamp, Portable AM/FM radio, mirror, pentel pen, fire starter/lighter/match)

First Aid kit with elastic bandage 4", iodine, cotton balls, 4X4 gauze, tape, buds, band aid, safety pin, T bandage, hot/cold pack, mosquito forceps, antibacterial ointment, burn ointment

Medical kit 3 pieces or more of medicine like paracetamol, flu relief, post op eye drop, antacid, and anti inflammatory drugs, among others

Chocolate bits, biscuit, snacks

Malong, extra clothes, bush hat, rain gear, sandals

Paracord with multitool

Toiletry kit (wet wipes, dry tissue, ear buds, shampoo, insect repellant, female pads, nail cutters)

Waterproof pouch with emergency contact numbers, money, sewing kit, small notebook, rubber band, pen

"Kung tag-ulan naman, mas maganda kapote... kaysa payong. Kasi ang payong, magbibitaw ka ng isang kamay, lalo na pag may aftershocks," Esguerra added.

BEHAVIOR 'WORTH OUR LIVES'

While earthquakes could cause panic, awareness and the right behavior are keys to survival, according to Esguerra.

"Hindi ko pwedeng sabihin hindi mag-panic. Kasi kahit ako, matataranta ako initially. So ang unang gawin mo lang, mag-deep breathing ka habang nagmo-move ka. Para iyong hangin, iyong oxygen--maraming oxygen sa utak--nakaka-command ka," he said.

He also urged the public to take earthquake drills seriously.

"Ang isang best way para hindi ka halos mag-panic, idi-drill ninyo. Uulitin niyo, para ang katawan ay kusa. Kaya ang gobyerno ay nagsasagawa ng minimum twice a year na drill--one announced, one unannounced dapat--para ang katawan natin ay kumukusa. Iyong tinatawag nating reflex, para masanay tayo.

"Ang kinakailangan na lang, bawat Pilipino ay susundin niya individually. Kasi hindi natin pwede iasa ang buhay sa iba. Tandaan ninyo: sa sakuna man iyan, sa disgrasya man iyan, or sa sudden great terrible illness gaya ng stroke, heart attack, or sa terorismo man iyon or sa kriminalidad man iyan, YOYO iyan--you're on your own," he said.

He added any preparation is worth the effort and expense.

"Hindi siya mahirap. Ang problema lang, paano mo bigyan ng halaga ang buhay mo para susundin ng katawan mo ang mga baga-bagay na paghahanda. Kasi ang paghahanda ay worth iyan, iyong dangal mo, kung magkano ako... Parang educational plan lang iyan, parang life plan lang iyan, ganoon din ang disaster plan. Paghandaan natin," he added.

Esguerra said it would also help if the government could invest in more equipment and technology for disaster preparedness, mentioning Israel that has developed a "seismic AI" which helps in detecting the P-waves component of earthquakes, which is "most likely" not felt during a regular setting.