At least 1 dead, 4 injured after quake jolts eastern Mindanao

Courtesy: LGU Hinatuan

MANILA -- At least one person was killed while four others were injured after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted parts of Mindanao late Saturday evening, according to Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

The casualty was a pregnant woman who was hit by a collapsed wall in Tagum City. She was declared dead on arrival in a local hospital due to injuries.

Citing reports from the Office of the Civil Defense, Teodoro says 529 families representing 2647 individuals were affected by the quake, with an epicenter near the town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

Teodoro said two bridges have been damaged and are now closed for repairs. Power has been restored in affected areas.

Classes in Davao del Norte have been suspended, and other local government units are assessing damages to determine if they will follow suit.

The powerful quake triggered a tsunami warning, which was lifted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development says it is providing all the necessary assistance to affected families, including medicine and foodstuffs with relief teams on the ground. Temporary shelters for those displaced will also be provided, Teodoro added.

The earthquake came nearly two weeks after a 6.7 magnitude quake hit Mindanao, killing at least nine people, shaking buildings and causing part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans but strong and destructive quakes come at random with no technology available to predict when and where they will happen. -- With Agence France-Presse; Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News.