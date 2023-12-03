Courtesy: Mati City LGU (Mati City, Davao Oriental)

MANILA — The Philippines on early Sunday lifted a tsunami warning that it had issued following the magnitude 7.4 magnitude quake that struck off Surigao del Sur on Saturday night and was felt in parts of Mindanao.

"[T]he tsunami threat associated with this earthquake has now largely passed the Philippines," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its bulletin.

"The last recorded tsunami wave arrival in the Philippines occurred at 02:52 AM (PST) at Hinatuan-Bislig Bay Station on Mawes Island."

Phivolcs said the highest waves generated by the tremor were .64 meters (25 inches) tall on Mawes Island, Hinatuan.

More details to follow.