Patients evacuated after 7.4 magnitude quake in Butuan

AFP

Residents and medical personnel evacuate patients from a hospital after a 7.4 earthquake shook Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, late evening of December 2, 2023. A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on December 2, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of a "destructive tsunami" and urged people in coastal areas to flee. The tsunami has since been lifted.