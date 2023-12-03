MULTIMEDIA
Patients evacuated after 7.4 magnitude quake in Butuan
AFP
Posted at Dec 03 2023 11:21 AM
Residents and medical personnel evacuate patients from a hospital after a 7.4 earthquake shook Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, late evening of December 2, 2023. A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on December 2, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of a "destructive tsunami" and urged people in coastal areas to flee. The tsunami has since been lifted.
- /news/12/04/23/luxembourg-at-belgium-inimbitahang-mamuhunan-sa-philipinas
- /sports/12/04/23/nu-coach-relishes-chance-to-keep-womens-hoops-crown
- /overseas/12/04/23/israel-bombs-gaza-as-pressure-mounts-to-protect-civilians
- /sports/12/04/23/pampanga-sweeps-bacoor-for-mpbl-championship
- /entertainment/12/04/23/miles-ocampo-vows-to-love-myself-more-after-breakup