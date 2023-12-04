Surigao earthquake on Dec. 2 'first major' quake in Mindanao since 1992

A handout photo provided by Hinatuan Public Information Office shows villagers resting inside a gymnasium after an earthquake in the town of Hinatuan, Philippines, December 3, 2023. Handout/Hinatuan PIO via EPA-EFE.

MANILA — The magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur last weekend is considered to be the first major earthquake in the area since 1992, based on data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Bhenz Rodriguez, Phivolcs' Science Research Specialist, told ABS-CBN News on Monday that Mindanao has experienced a number of historical earthquakes since the 1920s--a magnitude 7.5 in 1921, magnitude 7.2 in 1929, and a magnitude 7.6 in 1952.

But before last weekend's incident, 1992's consecutive earthquakes were the most recent significant ones.



"Iyong sa notable is iyong May 17, 1992. Bakit? Kasi magkasunod siya na lindol, may [magnitude] 7.1 tsaka 7.5. Iyong lindol na iyon, nag-create iyon ng tsunami... Dalawa siyang lindol na magkasunod lang, may pagitan lang siya ng minuto," he said.



"Ito (Dec. 2, 2023) na iyong sumunod na malaki sa area na ito," he added.



As in other major earthquakes, Rodriguez explained, Saturday's quake was felt in nearby and even in distant areas.



"Based doon sa recent information namin, intensity 7 ang pinaka-malakas na na-report, which is the City of Tandag (Surigao Del Sur). Intensity 6 sa Maco, Monkayo, Davao De Oro, Bayabas, Bislig, Hinatuan," said Rodriguez.

"Ibig sabihin lang 6 to 7 pataas, may mga damage na ito. So dito sa mga lugar na ito, may mga nakita ng damage doon sa mga bahay, sa mga building. At the same time, may mga geological impacts na rin na na-report. It's either nagkaroon ng landslide, liquefaction, and even posible din na nagkaroon ng fissures sa lupa, especially sa mga malalambot na part ng lugar na ito," he added.



"Iyong event na ito is naramdaman hanggang ilang parts ng Visayas, at saka meron pa nga po dito sa Virac - naramdaman din siya - or sa Masbate."



Rodriguez said movement from the Philippine Trench caused the earthquake, and it happened offshore or in a coastal area.



Another earthquake, which was classified as strong at magnitude 6.8 in Cagwait, Surigao Del Sur, was also caused by the Philippine Trench and also happened offshore.



Rodriguez explained these separate incidents are not related, but coastal areas are no longer in danger of tsunami.



He added that aftershocks - both strong and weak - are still expected in the areas for days up to weeks.

The PHIVOLCS earlier said Saturday's quake was not connected to the November 17 temblor in Saranggani, which resulted from the movement of the Cotabato Trench.

GETTING READY FOR THE NEXT QUAKE



Unlike typhoons, earthquakes are unpredictable - may it be the magnitude, intensity, or even the date.



That's why Rodriguez believes disaster preparedness should remain the focus of communities.



"Una, available ba iyong evacuation plans sa lugar natin or even sa bahay natin? Pag nagkaroon ng tsunami, alam ba natin kung saan tayo pupunta na mataas na lugar na safe sa tsunami?" he said.



"Meron ba tayong mga dala-dalang go-bags na tinatawag natin na kayang mag-supply sa atin pag nag-stay tayo sa lugar natin? Pag nagkaroon ng malakas na lindol, iyong bahay natin is nasira na ng lindol or nagkaroon ng lamat, hindi siya totally nasira, napa-check na ba natin iyong gusali na iyon or bahay natin bago natin balikan?" he added.



Aside from preparedness, Rodriguez appealed to the public to help them combat "fake news" amid the age of social media.

"Kailangan makinig sa legit sources na tinatawag. Ang Phivolcs ay nagre-release ng information via sa website namin, sa Facebook, and then sa Twitter... Doon lang sila maniniwala, especially kung pinag-uusapan natin lindol, tsunami tsaka mga volcanic hazards," he said.



"Kailangan tayo mismo, prepared tayo. Hindi tayo nagpa-panic, hindi tayo naniniwala sa fake news... I think iyon ang makakapagligtas sa atin, more than knowing kung kailan o anong mangyayari," Rodriguez added.



