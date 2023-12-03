MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Magnitude 7.4 earthquake aftermath in Surigao del Sur, Agusan Del Sur

ABS-CBN News

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur in the late evening of December 2, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to issue a tsunami alert in the area, encouraging residents in its coastal towns to immediately evacuate.

Scenes of destruction were evident as officials from the Hinatuan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council went around communities to assess the impact of the strong quake.

Photo taken on December 3, 2023, shows damaged structure following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur. Courtesy of Hinatuan LGU