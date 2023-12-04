MULTIMEDIA
Aftershocks jolt Hinatuan
Photo by AFP
Posted at Dec 04 2023 10:23 AM
Residents fetch water next to a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province on December 3, 2023, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake late on December 2. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Cagwait in Surigao del Sur before dawn Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, the latest in a slew of strong quakes all concentrated in the same area.
