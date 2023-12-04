Fear, trauma grip Hinatuan residents as aftershocks persist

Damaged homes and infrastructure in Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur following the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that rocked Eastern Mindanao on December 2, 2023. Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News.

HINATUAN, Surigao del Sur -- Residents of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur are gripped by fear and trauma as aftershocks continue to jolt their town, following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Saturday evening.

Milly Vios, Hinatuan’s municipal administrator, admits residents sometimes find it hard to practice being calm and collected following tremors.

But she says it must be done.

"Last night, [it] was magnitude 6.0," she said. "It created panic also, especially bagong uwi lang ang mga tao sa bahay nila, and then here comes the malakas na aftershocks."

"Hindi naman sila nag-antay ng warning ng PHIVOLCS. Nag-evacuate na sila. It created a traffic jam on the way going to our Bahay Dampalan," she noted. "So that’s one of the scenario na makikita mo talaga na may trauma and panic ang mga tao."

According to Vios, the local government is now meeting to come up with scientific and more efficient and effective mechanisms to ensure that the evacuation of residents, if needed, is done in an orderly manner.

Among the places where the strength of the tremor can be greatly seen is in Sitio Tabuk in Barangay Aquino, where dozens of homes have either collapsed or are now tilted to the side.

Not too far from the docking site of fishing boats, a two-story home is no longer recognizable after the second story completely fell over the first, which serves as Gina Dimata’s source of income as a store and small billiard hall.

"Wala nang hanap-buhay kasi 'yung bilyaran nakakatulong sana samin. Mahirap talaga. Siyempre malungkot pero buti na lang walang buhay na nawala," Dimata said.

The community’s lone covered gym was also not spared. Its high metal ceiling fell on the floor, tearing apart the basketball rings in the process.

Even the state weather bureau’s Doppler radar tower could not withstand the sheer strength of the earthquake. Large cracks appeared on walls, doors, and around the tower itself.

Staff of Department of Public Works and Highway say the building has suffered severe damages and initial assessment points to the building no longer fit for use. A second look will also be conducted to ensure a more thorough inspection.

Data from the local government show that 141 houses have been completely damaged with 700 more sustaining partial damage. The destruction of homes and government buildings and facilities combined is currently estimated at P100 million pesos. But the local government admits figures will change as assessments continue following strong aftershocks.

According to PHIVOLCS, more than 1,700 aftershocks have so far been recorded from the 7.4 magnitude earthquake some 30 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan.

RELATED VIDEO