The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 1,583 aftershocks after the Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur last Saturday.

Phivolcs chief Teresito Bacolcol said the November 17 quake in Sarangani is not connected to the December 2 earthquake in Surigao del Sur, saying different earthquake generators are responsible for the temblors.

"We have 6 active trenches and we have 175 active faults, so there is always a probability na pwedeng magkasabay," he said.

He also warned that a similar magnitude 7.2 earthquake coming from the West Valley Fault could leave 33,000 casualties in Metro Manila.