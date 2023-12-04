Home > News Phivolcs records 1,583 aftershocks after M7.4 earthquake ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2023 08:48 AM | Updated as of Dec 04 2023 08:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 1,583 aftershocks after the Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur last Saturday. Major aftershocks jolt Mindanao after magnitude 7.4 quake Phivolcs chief Teresito Bacolcol said the November 17 quake in Sarangani is not connected to the December 2 earthquake in Surigao del Sur, saying different earthquake generators are responsible for the temblors. "We have 6 active trenches and we have 175 active faults, so there is always a probability na pwedeng magkasabay," he said. He also warned that a similar magnitude 7.2 earthquake coming from the West Valley Fault could leave 33,000 casualties in Metro Manila. Courtesy: Marlon Madayag Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber regional news, earthquake, anc promo Read More: Phivolcs earthquake anc promo teresito bacolcol surigao del sur lindol