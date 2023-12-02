Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Revelers at a bar in Davao City ran and ducked for cover as they felt the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck eastern Mindanao on Saturday night.

Amid screams, 2 hosts who had the microphone began praying and calling on God, as seen in contributed video sent to ABS-CBN News.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage captured the tremor as it happened inside a church building in Surigao City, Surigao del Sur.

Portions of Bethel Church structure were heard shaking as the quake grew stronger.

Aftershocks continued to be felt in the hours following the quake in other areas such as in Butuan City in Caraga region and General Santos City in the Soccsksargen region.

Many affected areas such as Butuan also lost power due to the quake.