141 homes destroyed, over 700 partially damaged by Mindanao quake
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2023 11:15 PM

The eastern Mindanao region of the Philippines is hit by aftershocks two days since it was struck by a magnitude 7.4 quake. Homes and government facilities in the quake's epicenter have been damaged by the tremors. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 4, 2023