Residents fetch water next to a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province on December 3, 2023, following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake late on December 2. AFP/file

MANILA — At least 1,726 aftershocks have been recorded in the province of Surigao del Sur and nearby areas following a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake Saturday, according to Phivolcs.

Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol in a televised interview said as of 10 a.m. Monday, the numerous aftershocks ranged between magnitudes 1.4 to 6.6.

“Yung aftershock na 6.6, naramdaman ito as intensity 5, so medyo malakas pa rin ito, sa may Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur and intensity 4 naman sa Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, sa may Claver, Surigao del Norte, sa Surigao del Sur sa may Bislig City at Kaligiran,” Bacolcol said, adding that more aftershocks are expected for several days to several weeks.

The Office of Civil Defense said it is currently validating at least two reported deaths from the earthquake.

Meanwhile, at least 9 people have sustained injuries, according to OCD-Caraga Regional Director Liza Mazo.

“Per data na nakuha natin kahapon, kasi nandun kami sa Bislig at Tandag, sabi naman ng NDRRMO nagpapagaling naman sila, wala namang critical,” the official said.

Meanwhile, initial data of the OCD shows that at least 102 houses have been totally damaged from the earthquake, while another 743 have been partially damaged.

Local and regional authorities have already distributed food and non-food items, including emergency shelter kits for the initial repair of partially damaged houses.

“And yung rapid assessment natin, tuloy pa rin, lalo na kung may damaged infrastructures, damaged schools, tuloy pa rin po ang assessment,” she said.

“Mostly nasa kamag-anak nila (ang mga evacuees), may iba na nasa multi-purpose halls at barangay halls, takot pa rin sila. May tremors pa rin kasi dito every now and then,” Mazo continued, as she advised residents to immediately go to open grounds whenever aftershocks occur.

Meanwhile, power and water have since been restored in the province, according to the OCD.

Mazo meanwhile urged the public not to spread fake news on the earthquake which further adds to panic and anxiety of the residents.

“May nagcicirculate kasi na fake news or disinformation lang po about the earthquake… hindi po mape-predict kung kailan, ang magagawa lang natin ay paghahanda in case na may earthquake lumabas tayo, may open space. Wag nating takutin pa ang mga tao, dahil takot na ngayon.”

