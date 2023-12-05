MULTIMEDIA

Hinatuan residents fear earthquake aftershocks

AFP

Residents rest along a road serving as temporary shelter as they experience frequent aftershocks at a village in Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur province on Monday, days after an earthquake struck the province. The death toll from the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines has risen to three, official tallies showed December 4, as frequent aftershocks send residents fleeing into the streets.

Read More: earthquake Hinatuan Surigao aftershocks disaster