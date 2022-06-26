Marcos says family preparing for his assumption to office

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (in mask), wife Liza, and son Sandro (L-R) attend the oath-taking of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Bongbong Marcos Twitter account

MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Saturday said he and his family are on a transition process to become the First Family starting later this week.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Marcos said that aside from himself, his wife Liza and his sons Sandro, Simon, and Vinny are all adjusting to their incoming new lives as members of the presidential family.

Liza, Marcos said, had to temporarily give up her position at her law firm M & Associates, which she founded.

"Malungkot, dahil ito'y alam ko, nakita ko, pinaghirapan niya... talagang binuhos niya ang kaniyang sipag dito, ang kaniyang galing dito. From nothing, nagkaroon ng isang magandang law firm," he said of her wife.

(It's sad, because I know that she worked hard to build a good law firm from nothing.)

"Ngunit wala tayong magagawa dahil siya ay magiging First Lady at kailangan niyang bitawan ang kaniyang interes doon sa kaniyang law firm," he added.

(But it can't be helped because she will become the First Lady, and she has to let go of her interest in the law firm.)

He apologized to his wife for having to leave her law firm behind.

Marcos' eldest son Sandro is also preparing his new office for his job as Ilocos Norte representative.

"Iyong dalawa ko pang anak, dahan-dahang nasasanay dahil marami silang bigla na security. Panay nga reklamo. Pero wala tayong magagawa, ganoon talaga 'pag ikaw ay naging anak ng presidente," Marcos said.

(My 2 other sons are also adjusting to having their own security detail. They keep complaining about it but it can't be helped, that's really how it is when you become the son of a president.)

DUTERTE TRANSITION

In his vlog, Marcos also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte as he exits from office on Thursday.

"Kasama na rin ako... na magpaparating ng aking pagsaludo at pasasalamat sa kaniyang makasaysayang pamumuno," he said.

(I am also one in saluting and thanking him for his historic tenure as president.)

In 2021, Duterte called Marcos "spoiled child" and a "weak leader," but later said in April that his remarks were only "plain politics."

The outgoing president eventually called on Filipinos to support Marcos' incoming administration.

Marcos shared in his vlog a clip of him shaking hands with Duterte during the oath-taking of the latter's daughter, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, last June 19 in Davao City.

"Pinasalamatan ko siya dahil kahit papa'no, sinuportahan kami ni Inday Sara, pati ako. Tiniyak ko sa kaniya na 'yung mga proyekto niya na nakabuti sa ating bansa ay ipagpapatuloy ko," the incoming leader said.



(I thanked him because somehow, he supported my tandem with Inday Sara, including me. I assured him that I will continue his projects that benefitted our country.)

After Sara's inauguration as the country's 15th second-highest leader, Marcos' sister Imee said that their families will be allies "for life."

INAUGURATION SITE

Marcos, 64, is set to take his oath as president at noon of June 30 at the National Museum.

"Kilala 'yan natin bilang old Legislative Building. Hindi ko makakalimutan, 'yan yung building kung saan ako nag-aantay para sunduin 'yung aking ama para iuwi siya," said Marcos as photos of his father and namesake serving as Senate President flashed on the screen.

(We know that as the old Legislative Building. I can't forget that that was the building where I would wait for my father and bring him home.)

The older Marcos, who died in 1989, was Senate President from 1963 until 1965, before becoming President. He was ousted by the People Power Revolution in 1986.

"Mayaman ang kasaysayan ng National Museum," the incoming 17th president said, noting that former Presidents Manuel Quezon, Jose Laurel and Manuel Roxas were also sworn in there.

(The National Museum is rich in history.)

Marcos said his oath-taking will be solemn and traditional.

