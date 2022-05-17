The UniTeam party holds its Miting De Avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. After a grueling 90-day campaign period, the Marcos camp goes to the May 9 national elections confident with their lead in the surveys. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The camp of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. confirmed on Tuesday that the incoming chief executive of the Philippines is in Australia with his family for a "private trip" and a "much needed rest" after the campaign and the elections.

Marcos Jr. is expected to return to the Philippines on Thursday, his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in a press conference in their headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

"In total, he is just out for 3 and a half days for his much needed vacation," he said.

"He will just want to enjoy the remaining few days before he assumes officially his office as the President of the Republic," he said.

"Pinipilit na lang niya i-enjoy momentarily yung kaniyang pagiging citizen Bongbong."

Aside from celebrating the birthday of his youngest son Vincent in Australia, the Philippines' incoming president has also spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the phone early morning (Philippine time), Rodriguez said.

"Nagpahatid ng congratulatory message ang pinuno ng bansang Australia," he said.

"Kaniya ring ipinahatid ang kaniyang pagbati sa sambayanang Pilipino dahil payapa nating nairaos ang pinaka demokratikong uri ng pamimili ng leader," he added, noting that Australia affirmed its continued "close interaction" and cooperation with the Philippines.

(The Australian leader also sent his congratulatory message to the Filipino people for the peaceful, democratic exercise that is the elections.)

When asked about several Filipinos in Australia who protested Marcos Jr.'s arrival in the said country, Rodriguez replied: "Nakakahiya. Bilang Pilipino nakakahiya."

(It's embarrassing. That act is embarrassing, being a Filipino.)

"Hindi ugali ng Pilipino na hiyain at pahiyain ang kapwa Pilipino sa hindi naman niya bansa," he added.

(It is not in our nature to embarrass our compatriots, especially when you are not in your own country.

"The best authority to say whether or not he (Marcos) is welcome there is the Australian government." he said.

