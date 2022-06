Watch more News on iWantTFC

No serios threats monitored so far

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it has ramped up security preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos next week, with up to 15,000 police personnel to be deployed.

PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said about 7,000 cops will be present around the National Museum in Manila on June 30, while the rest will be spread out around Philippine International Convention Center, Mendiola areas, and several checkpoints.

"Kung lahat-lahat including ’yung mga ilalagay natin na mga checkpoints sa mga papasok sa Metro Manila ay higit kumulang na 12,000 hanggang 15,000 ang total na PNP personnel na ide-deploy natin for this purpose," said Fajardo in a televised briefing.

"Sa ngayon wala tayong nare-receive na any credible or serious threat pertaining dito sa nalalapit na inauguration ni President-elect BBM ... patuloy tayong nakikipag-coordinate sa ating intelligence units to make sure na lahat itong information na napakalap natin ay nava-validate natin properly."

The PNP is expecting between 25,000 to 30,000 supporters to gather around the National Museum for Marcos' oath-taking.

Fajardo told rallyists they will be allowed to mount protests but only at freedom parks and not nearby the National Museum.

"Sila naman po ay papayagan basta yan po ay limited sa freedom parks at sana ay huwag na sila magplano na umalis, magmartsa patungo sa area kung saan gaganapin yung inauguration para hindi na rin magkaroon ng kaguluhan at problema," she added.