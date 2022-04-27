MANILA - President aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. responded to President Rodrigo Duterte's tirades against him last year, saying it was "plain politics."

"I think one of the things we have learned about PRRD is that he likes to keep everyone on their toes," Marcos said in an interview with Ruth Cabral of CNN Philippines. "Ayaw niya yung masyado kang... he's always making sure everybody's thinking hard about what they're doing."

In November 2021, Duterte called Marcos a "spoiled child" and "weak leader", shortly after the former senator took on the president's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as his running mate.

"Hindi ako naninira ng tao. Talagang weak kasi spoiled child, only son. Of course he can talk, he delivers English articulate[ly], ang aral kasi kung saan-saan sa labas. Pero kung sabihin mo na may crisis, he’s a weak leader at saka may bagahe siya," said the Duterte patriarch.

However, the remarks appear to have had little effect on Marcos' campaign, as the former senator went on to become the consistent frontrunner in multiple presidential pre-election surveys.

Since then, Duterte has yet to officially endorse any of the presidential candidates for the 2022 elections. However, a faction of his PDP-LABAN party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has endorsed Marcos' bid.

The president has also been confirmed to have met with the former senator at least once since November.

When asked what he felt about the lack of an official endorsement from the president, Marcos said it was good for Duterte to "stay above the fray." He added that the chief executive would prefer to make sure the elections were clean and transparent.

However, the former senator would still welcome a Duterte endorsement.

"I mean, of course we would love to have him come and campaign for us, and syempre yun ang pinaka, yun ang pinaka-advantageous," Marcos said before adding that many people would listen to the president because of his high satisfaction ratings.