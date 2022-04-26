The Facebook post on Monday teased that the President could make an appearance during their sorties. Photo from PDP-Laban's official Facebook page

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's PDP-Laban faction and the UniTeam of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will soon unite in campaign rallies, the Cusi-led party wing has announced.

The Facebook post on Monday teased that the President could make an appearance during their sorties.

"Pinagsanib pwersa na lakas ng PDP Laban at UniTeam. Abangan," the post read.

(The PDP Laban and UniTeam will join forces. Soon.)

The faction did not announce when and where this would happen but members of the media are already seeking additional details.

Duterte, who has yet to name his preferred successor, in late March formally endorsed 17 senatorial candidates most of whom were from the PDP-Laban Cusi wing and the UniTeam.

The UniTeam's Senate slate is also composed of several administration allies and former officials of the Duterte administration.

The PDP-Laban has endorsed Marcos, Jr. for the presidency, while they adopted Duterte's daughter as their vice-presidential candidate.

The Philippines will hold its elections on May 9.

