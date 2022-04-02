President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 29, 2022. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo



MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte is endorsing at least 17 senatorial candidates in the May elections, most of whom are part of the PDP-Laban aligned with him and the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte, during his speech at the PDP-Laban proclamation rally in Cebu on Thursday, said he is supporting the following senatorial aspirants:

former PACC chief Greco Belgica

former House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano

Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero

former senator Jinggoy Estrada

former senator JV Ejercito

former senator Gringo Honasan

broadcaster Rey Langit

Deputy House Speaker Loren Legarda

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta

actor Robin Padilla

former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador “Sal” Panelo

former Energy Undersecretary Astra Pimentel

former Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque

former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro

Senator Joel Villanueva

former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar

Senator Miguel Zubiri

Among those Duterte named, only Belgica, Langit, Marcoleta, Padilla, Panelo, and Pimentel are part of the PDP-Laban Cusi wing's slate.

Meanwhile, Jinggoy Estrada, Honasan, Legarda, Roque, Teodoro, Villar, and Zubiri are part of the UniTeam senatorial lineup.

Duterte did not formally endorse former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones during the event, who is on the slate of PDP-Laban.

He mentioned Castriciones, though, whom he designated to oversee the distribution of land titles to former rebels.

"He’s not here right now. I distributed about 100,000 plus. All the government-owned lands, I really gave it all. I’ve distributed about 300,000 land titles," he said of the official.

Duterte reiterated in the same event that he was not endorsing a candidate for president.