Photo from Sen. Joel Villanueva's Facebook page

MANILA - Senator Joel Villanueva said Tuesday President Rodrigo Duterte is endorsing his reelection bid in May.

Photo shared by Villanueva on his Facebook account showed Duterte raising his hand.

Villanueva, who is also a guest candidate of presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, thanked Dutertet for the endorsement.

"Buong puso po tayong nagpapasalamat sa latest additional endorsement na ibinigay mismo ng Pangulo ng Republika ng Pilipinas para sa ating kandidatura," said Villanueva.

(I thank with all my heart the latest endorsement of my candidacy by the President of the Philippines.)

Duterte, chairman of PDP-Laban Cusi wing, earlier said he is not backing any presidential candidate for now.

The PDP faction had endorsed the senatorial bid of the following:

Robin Padilla

Rey Langit

Rodante Marcoleta

Greco Belgica

Salvador Panelo

John Castriciones

Astra Pimentel

Loren Legarda

WATCH