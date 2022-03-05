PDP names 7 senatorial candidates

MANILA—The PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Saturday said it would formally endorse Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice-presidential candidate during a proclamation rally in Rizal on Saturday.

The faction, backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier this year adopted the local chief executive as its vice-presidential bet. She is currently the chairperson of LAKAS-CMD, under which she is running for vice president.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., had also adopted Duterte-Carpio for the country's second-highest post and part of their UniTeam.

The 2 are currently frontrunners in recent pre-election surveys.

The PDP-Laban faction will also endorse the following senatorial candidates during their rally in San Mateo, Rizal this Saturday:

Robin Padilla

Rey Langit

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta

former PACC chief Greco Belgica

Ex-chief presidential legal counsel Salvador “Sal” Panelo

John Castriciones

former Energy Undersecretary Astra Pimentel

Guest candidates, the Cusi wing said, will be announced in the coming days.

“This event, organized by the party and San Mateo Mayor Cristina Diaz, will kick off and drumbeat our series of campaign events across the country to show that the PDP Laban is the dominant party in the country,” Cusi said in a statement.

The group earlier said Duterte would campaign for nearly 6,600 national and local candidates starting March 25.

It was not immediately clear if the President would campaign for his daughter or if he would be present in her campaign sorties.

In an interview aired on state TV last week, the Chief Executive said he has yet to decide whether to endorse a presidential candidate.

Duterte's long-time aide, Sen. Christopher Go, earlier filed a certificate of candidacy as the substitute standard-bearer of a different party, the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS).

In December, however, Go withdrew from the presidential race, leaving Duterte without an anointed successor.

