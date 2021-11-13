Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte attend the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on November 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Saturday endorsed Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president, shortly after the presidential daughter filed her substitution for the position.

A document shared by Marcos' chief-of-staff lawyer Vic Rodriguez, showed that Duterte-Carpio was adopted by Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) as their vice presidential candidate.

Marcos is PFP's standard bearer in the 2022 national elections.

"[PFP] hereby indorses her candidacy as the running mate of the PFP's official candidate for president of the Philippines [former] Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the 9 May 2022 national elections," the resolution read.

JUST IN: Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos in the 2022 elections



JUST IN: Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos in the 2022 elections

Source of document: Atty Vic Rodriguez, Marcos camp chief of staff

The local chief executive earlier filed her substitution for the vice presidential post under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's Lakas-CMD, a party she joined just earlier this week.

Marcos earlier reiterated he would not slide down to a vice presidential bid should Duterte-Carpio decide to run for a national post.

The late dictator's only son is facing a disqualification case before Comelec for his candidacy as president over his earlier conviction for tax evasion.

Marcos' sister Sen. Imee Marcos earlier called a possible tandem between her brother and Duterte-Carpio as a "marriage made in heaven" as it would supposedly unify votes from the country's north and south.

For activists and human rights groups, the partnership of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio "represents the most horrible, most corrupt, most shameless ruling class clique in Philippine history."

"Pagkahaba-haba man ng dramahan, sa impyerno pa rin ang patutunguhan... The Marcos-Duterte tandem is peak elite politics. We will resist," according to Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes.

Makabayan senatorial aspirant Elmer Labog said the Marcos-Duterte electoral pact is a "unity of the families of thieves and tyrants" that must be rejected in the 2022 ballots.

"It didn't come as a surprise that the long dramaserye would end in the unity of the families of thieves and tyrants.. Leaders of the broad democratic opposition have the duty to unite, inspire and incessantly lead the people to victory over [them]," Labog said.

“PINAKAMALAGIM NA TAMBALAN.”



Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas describes Marcos-Duterte alliance the “most horrible, most corrupt, most shameless clique in PH history.”



"PINAKAMALAGIM NA TAMBALAN."

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas describes Marcos-Duterte alliance the "most horrible, most corrupt, most shameless clique in PH history."

"Nakakasulasok ang pinagsamang baho ng pamilya Marcos at Duterte… Walang kahihiyan na ipinipilit ang ambisyon."

Meanwhile, militant labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) said they were not surprised by the tandem as the two were brought together by their "evilness."

"Marcos-Duterte: partners in crime, corruption and killings! Sino pa ba ang magsasama kundi 'yung parehong halang ang bituka?" said KMU secretary general Adonis.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas called the Marcos-Duterte tandem "revolting."

"Nakakasulasok ang pinagsamang baho ng pamilyang Marcos at Duterte... Pinakamalagim na tambalan ito na lalong pagpapalawig ng pagdurusa ng mamamayan. Walang kahihiyan na ipinipilit nila ang kanilang ambisyon," she said.

Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman said the tandem was nothing but a political spectacle.

"Naloko na! Umiigting ang tunggalian ng mga elitistang trapo para sa kapangyarihan. Maglaban-laban man o magsanib, tanging sariling interes ang inaalala ng mga yan, hindi ang kapakanan ng masa, habang inaaliw lang tayo sa kanilang telenobela," De Guzman said.

Duterte-Carpio's camp has yet to release a statement on her supposed tandem with Marcos.

In 2016, Marcos was defeated by Vice President Leni Robredo in the contest for the country's second highest post. He challenged the results, claiming those were rigged, but Supreme Court justices ruled against him.

— Reports from Jacque Manabat and Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

