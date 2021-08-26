Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A Sara Duterte-Bongbong Marcos tandem in the 2022 elections would be a "marriage made in heaven," a senator said Thursday.

Marcos would be "honored" to be the vice president of President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, his sister Senator Imee Marcos said.

"Everything's possible but I supposed the most obvious thing is if the Dutertes have the solid south, we’re assumed to have the solid north. Parang marriage made in heaven yan (It's like a marriage made in heaven)," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Political wisdom says if look at the numbers, it looks good, looks like a really solid tandem."

Bongbong will run in next year's polls but has yet to decide for which post, Imee added. The former senator had lost the vice presidential race to Leni Robredo in 2016.

"He’s also perfectly happy to run in the Senate. We just keep joking him he needs to do something," she said.

Imee said the country "needs the Dutertes" as it continues to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think many of the President’s men will be bad for the country. But I personally feel that we need the Dutertes. It’s their kind of warrior spirit that will get us through this war against COVID."

"She’ll carry on with her father’s determination and his fearlessness," she said.