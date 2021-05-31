Imee Marcos confirms Bongbong, Sara Duterte meeting in Davao, denies discussing 2022 polls

MANILA - Sen. Imee Marcos on Monday confirmed that she and her brother, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., met with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio recently.



The meeting in Davao City was a social gathering, and plans for the 2022 national elections were not discussed, she told ABS-CBN News in a text message.



"BBM (Bongbong Marcos) and I went to greet her an early happy birthday yesterday," the senator said.

"Atty. Mans (Manases Carpio), her hubby, treated us to lunch," she said.

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter is celebrating her birthday today, May 31st.

The senator said there were no discussions about a possible Duterte-Marcos tandem for the presidential and vice presidential race next year.

"Nah, walang pulitika (No, there was no politics involved)," she said.

In February, Marcos Jr.'s lawyer said the former lawmaker will "definitely" vie for a public post next year.

"He will definitely be running for 2022," lawyer Vic Rodriguez told ANC's Headstart.

Last year, Sen. Marcos said his brother is still on a "wait and see" mode as there seems to be a "stampede" of candidates in the 2022 national elections.

"Yung posisyon, di ko alam kasi di pa kami nag-uusap... [Pero] Alam ko tatakbo siya kasi unemployed siya. Luto na lang nang luto, blog nang blog," Sen. Marcos told Senate reporters in a press briefing.

(What position, I do not know yet because we haven't spoken... But I know he will run because he is unemployed. He just cooks a lot and blogs a lot.)

The son of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 elections, and also failed to win several recounts.​

