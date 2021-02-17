Bongbong Marcos 'definitely running' for office in 2022 - lawyer

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Former senator and defeated vice-presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., will be running for office in the 2022 elections, his lawyer said Wednesday.

His camp will be making a formal announcement on his election plans "soon," said lawyer Vic Rodriguez.

"He will definitely be running for 2022," he told ANC's Headstart.

Rodriguez did not immediately state which position Marcos will seek.

Marcos, son of the late dictator, lost the vice presidency to Leni Robredo in the 2016 elections by a margin of about 263,000 votes. He protested his defeat before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, but it was dismissed by the court unanimously.