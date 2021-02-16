SC junks Bongbong Marcos' poll protest vs Vice President Robredo- source

Composite of former senator Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has unanimously dismissed defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos’ election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo, a source privy to the ruling said Tuesday.

The former senator, in the third cause of action in his election protest, claimed that the elections in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Basilan were tainted with terrorism, intimidation, harassment of voters and pre-shading of ballots.

He claimed he could still overcome Robredo’s lead of 263,473 votes because she allegedly stands to lose 497,985 votes if the election results in the 3 Mindanao provinces were annulled.

Robredo said the PET Rules were clear that failure to show substantial recovery after the initial recount should lead to dismissal of the election protest.

In October 2019, the PET released results of the initial recount in the 3 pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo as part of Marcos’ second cause of action.

More details to follow.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News