Bongbong Marcos wants SC justice Leonen to inhibit in poll protest

MANILA - Defeated 2016 vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr on Monday sought the inhibition of Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from his election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

The former senator cited Leonen’s position in the burial case of his father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, as evidence of bias.

Marcos was present during the filing of his motion asking for a re-raffle and resolution of pending incidents. He did not grant interviews.

Why does Bongbong want Leonen out of PET election protest? He cites Leonen’s position in the Marcos burial case as evidence of bias vs Marcos family and a 2-part news article on The Manila Times. pic.twitter.com/nYJE6GAWke — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 9, 2020