Bongbong Marcos wants SC justice Leonen to inhibit in poll protest

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2020 11:19 AM

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. files a motion for the immediate inhibition of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from participating in any of the proceedings relating to the electoral protest filed at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) at the Supreme Court on Monday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Defeated 2016 vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr on Monday sought the inhibition of Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from his election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal. 

The former senator cited Leonen’s position in the burial case of his father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, as evidence of bias.

Marcos was present during the filing of his motion asking for a re-raffle and resolution of pending incidents. He did not grant interviews. 

More details to follow.

