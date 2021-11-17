MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday took over as chairperson of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), under which she is running for vice president in the 2022 elections.
“I am honored to accept the Chairmanship of Lakas-CMD," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement released by her spokesperson, Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco.
"Together with the party, I look forward to waging a successful campaign for Uniteam BBM-Sara, with the invaluable support of our fellow Filipinos,” she added.
Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, took her oath as party member just last week. She used to head the Davao-based Hugpong ng Pagbabago party.
Last Saturday, she registered as a candidate for the No. 2 post in next year's polls, via substitution.
Earlier Wednesday, then Lakas-CMD chairperson Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. offered to relinquish his post to the party's standard-bearer in the 2022 elections.
Lakas-CMD has produced 2 presidents, namely, Fidel Ramos in 1992, and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2001 and 2004.
Ramos serves as Lakas-CMD chairman emeritus, while Arroyo is party president Emeritus. House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez Jr. is party president.