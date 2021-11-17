Vice Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Sara Duterte attends the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on Nov. 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday took over as chairperson of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), under which she is running for vice president in the 2022 elections.

“I am honored to accept the Chairmanship of Lakas-CMD," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement released by her spokesperson, Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco.

"Together with the party, I look forward to waging a successful campaign for Uniteam BBM-Sara, with the invaluable support of our fellow Filipinos,” she added.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, took her oath as party member just last week. She used to head the Davao-based Hugpong ng Pagbabago party.

Last Saturday, she registered as a candidate for the No. 2 post in next year's polls, via substitution.

Earlier Wednesday, then Lakas-CMD chairperson Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. offered to relinquish his post to the party's standard-bearer in the 2022 elections.

Lakas-CMD has produced 2 presidents, namely, Fidel Ramos in 1992, and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2001 and 2004.

Ramos serves as Lakas-CMD chairman emeritus, while Arroyo is party president Emeritus. House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez Jr. is party president.