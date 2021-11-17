Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The People's Reform Party (PRP) founded by the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago has adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential bet for next year's national elections.

"The executive committee of the People’s Reform Party, pursuant to the powers vested to it by its Constitution and By-Laws, as it hereby resolved, to adopt Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio of Lakas-CMD Party as the party’s candidate for Vice President of the Philippines in the May 9, 2022 National Elections,” said party president Narciso Santiago Jr., husband of the late lawmaker.

People’s Reform Party, inanunsyo ang adoption kay Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio bilang kandidato ng partido sa pagkabise-presidente @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/5XYSh7wXB2 — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) November 17, 2021

The PRP is the same party backing former Palace spokesperson Harry Roque's senatorial bid.

Aside from the PRP, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, whose presidential bet is former senator Bongbong Marcos, earlier adopted Duterte-Carpio as their vice presidential candidate.

On Saturday, Duterte-Carpio filed her candidacy for the country's No. 2 position under Lakas-CMD via substitution.

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

