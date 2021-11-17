President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as they prepare for the Ceremonies of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito while at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 22, 2019. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Did President Rodrigo Duterte's camp turn down his daughter Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's call for support for her 2022 election alliance with presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.?

Duterte's closest aide Sen. Christopher Go, who is running for president against Marcos, said he would "let the PDP leadership clarify these matters in due time."

"Alam ko naman po na wala kaming tinatanggihan (I know we do not reject anyone). Being the administration party, we have always exerted efforts to reach out to those who are supportive of PRRD," he continued in a statement.

The President over the weekend said he was displeased with his daughter's candidacy for the No. 2 job, given that she had led surveys for the presidency. He blamed her decision on the Marcos camp, which confirmed on Tuesday that she would be his running-mate.

Duterte-Carpio on the same day said she asked support for her alliance with Marcos, but, "tinanggihan ito ng PDP at naiintindihan natin ito."

(The PDP rejected this, and we understand.)

The mayor is running for vice president under the Lakas-CMD party of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The PDP-Laban faction backed by Duterte said on Wednesday that while it respected his daughter's decision, it "has its alliance with PDDS among others."

Go is the standard-bearer of PDDS. The President is running for senator under the same party.

"Our alliances are strong and our leaders’ and members’ discipline, spirit, and morale are high. We have towed the line and will support the candidacy of Senator Bong Go for President and President Rodrigo Duterte for Senator," the PDP-Laban faction said in a statement.

The group's secretary general Melvin Matibag did not immediately respond to media questions on whether or not PDP-Laban rejected the Marcos-Sara tandem.

Meanwhile, Go said, "With regard to Mayor Sara, we always wish her well."

"As I have said earlier, kung ako lang ang tatanungin, siya ang aking sinusuportahan sa pagka-Bise Presidente," said Go, who first filed for a vice presidential candidacy under PDP-Laban then later withdrew and elevated his candidacy to a presidential bid under PDDS.

(If I'm the one asked, she is who I support for vice president.)

PDP-Laban will schedule a national council meeting on whether or not it should endorse Duterte-Carpio's candidacy, the President's acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday.

"We’re just finalizing the details on time, date, venue, para mapag-usapan po iyong isyung iyan (to discuss that issue)," said Nograles, who serves as PDP-Laban's executive vice president.

Duterte earlier said he was not supporting the presidential run of Marcos or former ally Sen. Manny Pacquiao. The President said he committed to back only Go.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations conducted between Oct. 20 and 23 showed Marcos with a commanding lead over rivals Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and Pacquiao.

The poll did not include Go who only joined the presidential race on Saturday.

Experts say Marcos has emerged as the frontrunner due to Duterte-Carpio's decision not to run against him.

Because they are both popular, political observers have said that a Marcos and Duterte-Carpio tandem would be the team to beat in next year's elections to succeed Duterte, who is barred by the Constitution from seeking re-election.

The alliance would be formidable and a boon for both campaigns, analysts have said, with Marcos able to tap the huge support base of the Dutertes in the south, and Duterte-Carpio likely to gain from the Marcos dynasty's decades of dominance in its northern stronghold.

— With a report from Reuters