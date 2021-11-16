President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who filed his certificate of candidacy for president after withdrawing his certificate of candidacy for vice president before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the Comelec in Intramuros, Manila on Nov. 13, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo





MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte and his longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go did not file their 2022 candidacies under their original party PDP-Laban to dodge possible legal complications, an ally said on Tuesday.

Two factions led by Duterte and Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao, a presidential contender, are warring for control of PDP-Laban. If the Commission on Elections deemed one faction illegitimate, its 2022 bets would become independent candidates.

"Iyong pag-file po nila Senator Bong Go at Pangulong Duterte under PDDS (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) ay para umiwas sa any legal complications that may or may not arise," said Cabinet Secretary and PDP-Laban executive vice president Karlo Nograles said in a press briefing.

(The filing of Senator Bong Go and President Duterte under PDDS is meant to avoid any legal complications that may or may not arise.)

Go over the weekend registered his run for president, while Duterte filed his candidacy for senator last-minute on Monday. They are both substitute candidates of the PDDS.

PDDS and PDP-Laban have an alliance for the 2022 polls, noted Nograles, who serves as Duterte's acting spokesman.

Nograles said he did not know when Duterte and Go took oath as members of PDDS. One needs to join a national party to serve as its substitute candidate.



Duterte's Senate bid avoids a clash with his own daughter for the vice presidency.

The President over the weekend questioned why Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was running for the No. 2 job despite topping surveys on his preferred successor.

He blamed her move on the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., which endorsed her as his running-mate.

PDP-Laban will schedule a national council meeting on whether or not it should endorse Duterte-Carpio's candidacy, Nograles said.

"We’re just finalizing the details on time, date, venue, para mapag-usapan po iyong isyung iyan (to discuss that issue)," he said.

