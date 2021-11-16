Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is set to reveal his senatorial slate this week, his party said Tuesday.

“Hayaan na natin si Senator BBM mag-announce. Siguro sa November 18 announce na yan," Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Secretary General Thompson Lantion told media.

This composite image shows former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and President Rodrigo Duterte.

(Let us let Marcos Jr. make his announcement. Maybe on November 18 he will make an announcement already.)

Lantion also said the party’s executive committee will discuss the possible inclusion of President Rodrigo Duterte in their senatorial slate, after the chief executive filed his certificate of candidacy for senator Monday.

Lantion, meanwhile, said they have no comment on President Duterte’s statement that he will support the presidential bid of Senator Bong Go instead of backing the son and namesake of the former dictator.

Duterte said he was not supporting the presidential bid of Marcos, or of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and the rest, as he committed to back only Go, citing the latter's "honesty."

”Siyempre kaniya kaniyang desisyon po 'yan, mga pananaw. Bagamat ganun ang sinabi ng ating mahal na pangulo walang kumento doon si Senator BBM. Sinusuportahan niya palagi ang kaniyang kaibigang PRRD," Lantion noted.