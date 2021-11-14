MANILA - Fielding a Bong Go-Rodrigo Duterte tandem for Halalan 2022 may be a “fail-safe” plan of the administration in case the disqualification case against former Sen. Bongbong Marcos Jr. prospers, a political analyst said on Sunday.

UST Prof. Froilan Calilung however also said it was not clear if the administration itself had a hand in the case versus Marcos.

"The way I look at it, pupwede na nagpa-plano lang ang administrasyon ng isang back up plan or a fail-safe plan, just in case mag prosper ang disqualification case kay Sen. Bongbong Marcos,” Calilung said during the Balitaan sa Maynila online forum Sunday.

(The was I look at it, it’s possible that the administration is devising a backup plan or a failsafe plan just in case the disqualification case against Sen. Bongbong Marcos prospers.)

“'Pag natuloy ang disqualification case, at least meron ang administration na pampalit, andyan si Sen. Bong Go and Pres. Duterte to take the cudgels,”

(If the disqualification case moves forward, at least the administration has options, Sen. Bong Go and Pres. Duterte can take the cudgels.)

But he also warned that the dynamics of power bases was not that simple, and it doesn’t mean that Go will gets Marcos’ votes if the son of the late dictator is disqualified.

Meanwhile, if the disqualification case versus Marcos is thrown out, Go and President Duterte may “slide down”, Calilung said.

“Aalis na sila sa picture. Yun ang possible scenarios, kung kaya't nagkaroon ng manueverings kahapon.”

(They’ll take themselves out of the picture. Those are the possible scenarios why there were maneuverings yesterday.)

But Calilung also warned that the Marcos-Duterte and Go-Duterte tandems are "shaky alliances" as it is difficult to assess who is working against whom.

"'Yun po ang nakakabahala. Kung kayo nasa camp ni Bongbong Marcos, may nagfo-float ng idea din na hindi lang sa opposition din galing ang disqualification, mismo sa kampo ng PDP [Laban]. Meron ba alliance na nangyayari?" he said.

(That's what's troubling. If you're in the camp of Bongbong Marcos, someone floated the idea that it's not just the opposition behind the disqualification case, but the PDP [Laban] itself. Is there an alliance happening?)

Calilung said that if this was a tactic to disrupt the opposition, it may backfire later on.

"Kasi ngayon palang this early, hindi natin alam saan tayo dadalhin. What do we expect pagka sila na nakaupo? Baka lalo tayo malito, kasi ngayon palang nalilito na tayo?"

(This early, we don't anymore know where they will take us. What do we expect when they are already in power? We may get even more confused, because this early we are already confused.)

He added that a head-to-head battle of the Dutertes in the vice presidential race may also not sit well with the voting public.

"I understand what the administration is playing. They're trying their best to outdo the opposition, by trying to do these maneuverings,” Calilung told the media.

But he warned that while voters may accept divisions in a political party, division within a family may not be as acceptable.

"To have a divided household, especially mag ama ito, mukhang hindi ito tama, hindi ito magugustuhan ng mga botante. Maaring imbes na makuha nila yung advantage eh mawala pa sa kanila, because they are actually making the people guess,” Calilung said.

(To have a divided household, especially between a father and daughter, this doesn't look right, voters will not like this. It's possible that instead of gaining the advantage, it might even escape them because they are actually making the people guess.)

On Saturday, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president under Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD).

Duterte-Carpio filed her COC as a substitute for Lakas-CMD’s Lyle Uy, two days before the deadline for substitution of election aspirants on November 15.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) whose standard bearer is former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., on Saturday also quickly issued a resolution adopting Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate.

Later, Senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa were seen at the Commission on Elections where they both withdrew their candidacy as Vice President and President respectively, of the PDP-Laban.

Go in turn filed his COC for president under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), substituting the group’s standard bearer Grepor Belgica.

Meanwhile, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar earlier said that President Duterte would also run for vice president and is set to file his certificate of candidacy on Monday.

Calilung also said important information may have been withdrawn from the President regarding his daughter’s candidacy or the family is simply divided.

"Hindi ko masabi na may nagmamando kay Presidente, pero yung kahapon na nakita natin hindi niya alam na tumakbo na yung mismong anak niya," Calilung said.

(I can't say if someone is manipulating the President, but what we saw yesterday was that he didn't know that his own daughter would run.)

"That could only mean na they are not in constant communication as a father and daughter, or maybe there are really people within the confines of the party of not keeping him informed of what's happening. This is not going to be understood well by supporters of the party, supporters of the President and Inday Sara."