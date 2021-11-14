Vice President Leni Robredo leads the blessing of Cebu for Leni headquarters at Sampaguita Suites in Cebu City on Nov. 12, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP/File

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo just shrugged off off recent developments involving Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., according to her spokesman.

"Si VP Leni, chill lang. Relax lang tayo,” Robredo’s spokesman Atty. Barry Gutierrez said this morning while sitting in for her on her weekly radio show.

Duterte-Carpio is now set to run as vice president under Lakas- CMD, substituting for Lyle Uy. She is endorsed by presidential aspirant former senator Marcos.

Gutierrez said they have long been expecting these "last minute substitutions" already.

"Narinig na nating yang dramang iyan, yung pipigain at aabusuhin ang proseso ng substitution. Tapos babaliktarin nila ang ulo ng mga tao. Nakita na natin yan,” he said.

Duterte-Carpio on Sunday said the offer to run for vice president of the country, which she has since accepted, was an opportunity to meet halfway her supporters who had been asking her to seek the country's top post.

After Duterte-Carpio's candidacy for vice president was filed on Saturday at the Commission on Elections, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go withdrew their presidential and vice presidential bids, respectively, under PDP-Laban.

Go, Duterte's longtime aide, proceeded to file his candidacy for president under the party Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) via substitution.

