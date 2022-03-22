Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. holds a campaign sortie in the town of Narvacan in Ilocos Sur on February 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday endorsed the presidential bid of the late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in the upcoming elections.

This, after the President's earlier statements describing Marcos as "spoiled" and a "weak leader relying on his dad's name."

A PDP-Laban National Executive Committee resolution signed by Party president Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and other party officials said "Senator Bongbong Marcos is the candidate whose platform is most aligned with the development program of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte..."

The Cusi wing earlier adopted Marcos' running-mate Davao City Sara Duterte-Carpio, the President's daughter, as its vice presidential bet in the May elections. It said the mayor’s leadership and track record “make her most qualified for the position she is now aspiring for and therefore deserves the party’s support.”

Asked why PDP-Laban did not endorse Marcos at the time, Cusi said: "We are still yet to be convinced...It is not just a question of what you hear or what they say. What is important is what they do...It is the credibility of the person."

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, dubbed the "UniTeam," have been leading pre-election polls.

Marcos topped Pulse Asia's poll as the most preferred presidential candidate for the third month in a row in February, with 60 percent of 2,400 respondents saying they would vote for him if the May polls were held during the survey period.

The PDP-Laban Cusi wing failed to field a standard-bearer for this year's elections after long-time Duterte aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go quit the presidential race in December.

Senator Koko Pimentel leads the other PDP-Laban faction with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is also running for president.

Marcos' spokesperson Vic Rodriguez thanked the PDP-Laban faction for their endorsement.

"The trust it placed in him inspires us beyond measure, for it signals that our message of national unity is gaining ground," Rodriguez said.

"It is truly assuring but at the same time challenging us to be even more prepared," the lawyer noted.

'PARTY MADE TO OPPOSE MARCOS DICTATORSHIP'

Pimentel, however, condemned the endorsement, and said the move was done by "strangers" in PDP-Laban. He said the party was formed to oppose the dictatorship of the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

"With this latest action from Sec Cusi and his cohorts, they have manifested that they are total strangers to PDP LABAN. They don’t even acknowledge that PDP LABAN was established to oppose the Marcos dictatorship," said Pimentel.

"In Germany for example, a political party formed to oppose Adolf Hitler will definitely not support an Adolf Hitler Jr. Logic lang yan. Consistent with the PDP LABAN history and party constitution," he added.

More details to follow.

