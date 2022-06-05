MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he will continue vlogging even after he is sworn into office on June 30.

In his latest YouTube video on Saturday, Marcos said he will continue using the platform so that the public can be updated on his latest activities straight "from the horse's mouth."

He added that he will continue vlogging so that the public can also get an alternative source of information on his incoming presidency other than the mainstream media.

"Ipagpapatuloy talaga namin 'yang vlog na ito. Every so often, mayroon tayong paliwanag doon sa ating ginagawa para hindi lamang sa pahayagan ang inyong nagiging balita, kung hindi pati na from the horse's mouth, 'ika nga," Marcos said.

(We will continue this vlog. Every so often, we will explain our activities so that you don't just get your news about us from newspapers but also from the horse's mouth, so to speak.)

"Kailangan ko talagang ipaliwanag kung ano ang aming mga ginagawa... ipaalam sa inyo kung ano ba sa inyong palagay ang tama na dapat gawin at kung ano pa... at marinig ang inyong comment kung ano pa ang mga kakulangan na dapat tugunan," he added.

(We need to explain what we're doing... to let you know what you think we need to do right... and to hear your comments on the shortcomings that we need to address.)

Marcos issued the statement in reaction to a follower who asked him to continue vlogging even though he would get "more busy with your work as... President."

The President-elect thanked his followers who continue reacting to and sharing his content on his social media platforms.

"Iyong pag-share ninyo, pag-like, at iyong iba ine-edit pa sa TikTok, lahat po iyan ay malaking tulong," he said.

(Your shares, likes, and TikTok edits are a great help.)

Incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier said that they are working on accrediting vloggers to cover Malacañang under Marcos' administration.

"We are pushing for the accreditation of bloggers to be invited to some of the briefings especially those conducted by the President," said Angeles, a pro-administration vlogger herself.

